New Orleans police arrested a man who they say brought a rifle too close to the Pride Parade in the French Quarter.

According to NOPD officials, Cody Jackson was arrested at the corner of Royal and Barracks around 7 p.m. for illegally bringing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a parade route.

NOPD noted that no shots were fired and no threats of a shooting were made.

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, police are familiar with Jackson as a frequent open carrier and that there is no evidence that he meant to harm anyone Saturday.