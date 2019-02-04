BATON ROUGE, La. — A missing LSU student was among the two dead found inside a townhouse near the university’s campus Monday, reports say.

The Advocate reports that East Baton Rouge Coroner Beau Clark identified the dead Tuesday as 19-year-old Max Raymond and 21-year-old Joy Gentil. The two bodies were found Monday at the Highlander Townhomes located on 3005 Highland Road near East Roosevelt Street.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed that Raymond was a freshman in his second semester at LSU. Family members reported him missing Saturday. Gentil was not affiliated with LSU.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that the two were renting an apartment through a rental service. They were scheduled to check out Monday morning and the bodies were discovered by a cleaning crew.

Clark said that there were no obvious signs of trauma on the bodies. Autopsies to determine the official causes of death have been scheduled for Tuesday.

