5.4 million handheld clothing steamers recalled due to burn hazard

WASHINGTON — About 5.4 million HSN steamers have been recalled because they can spray or leak hot water while in use.

A recall alert, posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on May 26, claims the Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini could pose a serious burn hazard to customers.

HSN said it has received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of injuries. The company said it received eight reports of second-degree burns from the units and six reports of third-degree burns.

The company said customers should immediately stop using the recalled clothing steamers and contact HSN for information about how to receive a refund. A full refund will be granted to customers who purchased the units purchased from January 2018 to December 2020, a partial refund will be given for units purchased from January 2015 to December 2017. HSN said only a voucher will be given for customers who purchased the item before January 2015.

HSN said the recalled items were sold in two sizes, the standard (or deluxe) full-size My Little Steamer or the compact-size My Little Steamer Go Mini. The steamers were sold individually or in combination sets in a variety of colors, including black, white, red, purple and teal. Recalled models have either a flat or triangular steamer head, and the name of the product is printed on the side of the unit.

The items were sold online at HSN.com and on the HSN television network. They were also sold in-stores or online nationwide at various retailers including Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes from January 2002 through December 2020 for between $10 and $30 individually and between $20 and $50 in combination sets.

About 5.4 million units were sold in the United States and an additional 14,300 were distributed in Canada.