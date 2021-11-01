Graeme Edge, Moody Blues drummer and co-founder, dies at 80

Graeme Edge was the only original member of The Moody Blues that stuck around for the Hall of Fame band's entire existence.

Graeme Edge, drummer and co-founder of The Moody Blues, has died. He as 80. The band announced Edge's passing on Facebook Thursday.

"'When the White Eagle of the North is flying overhead' …sadly Graeme left us today," wrote Moody Blues bassist John Lodge. "To me he was the White Eagle of the North with his beautiful poetry, his friendship, his love of life and his 'unique' style of drumming that was the engine room of the Moody Blues... I will miss you Graeme..."

"Graeme was one of the great characters of the music business and there will never be his like again," wrote singer Justin Hayward.

Rolling Stone reports Edge was the only original member that stuck around for the band's entire existence -- from 1964 until his retirement from touring in 2019.

Although they scored no No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, they did peak at No. 2 in 1972 with "Nights in White Satin." That song was initially released in 1967 but didn't make the Hot 100 chart, according to Deadline. It was reissued in the U.S. five years later to become the band's biggest hit.

Other top 10 hits include "Your Wildest Dreams" and "Go Now!"