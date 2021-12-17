John Mulaney, Olivia Munn share first photo of newborn son

Back in September, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together.

WASHINGTON — Actress Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney celebrated the holidays by publicly sharing the first photos of their newborn baby son.

The couple also revealed their son's unique name.

Both Munn and Mulaney posted photos of Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney on their Instagram accounts on Christmas Eve.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn wrote as the caption for her post.

Mulaney wrote: "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

The couple's son was born on Nov. 24, a day before Thanksgiving, according to People and TMZ.

Back in September, Mulaney confirmed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that he and Munn were expecting their first child together.

During the talk show appearance, he also detailed how he relapsed in Fall 2020 and went back to rehab. He also described how he and Munn started dating in Spring 2021 and how she has helped him through a difficult time in his recovery.

"Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," Mulaney added during the show.

Mulaney and his ex-wife, Annamarie Tendler, divorced back in May 2021, while Munn and her longtime partner, Aaron Rodgers, separated in 2017.

During an appearance on TODAY back in November, Munn talked about how she was scared, nervous and excited to become a mom.