Nestle cookie dough recalled because it may have plastic pieces

Check your fridge, one variety of Nestle ready-to-bake cookie dough has been recalled.

WASHINGTON — Nestle is recalling one type of its refrigerated, ready-to-bake cookie dough products because it may contain white plastic pieces.

The voluntary recall is isolated to Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products made between June and September 2022, according to the recall notice.

The cookie dough was distributed in Puerto Rico and the U.S. and was sold at a number of major retailers including Walmart and Publix. Specific products included in the recall have a UPC code of 050000429912. The code can be found on the back of the packaging, below the barcode.

Nestle USA said it initiated the recall "out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers" contacted the company about the issue.

The company stressed that no other Nestle Toll House products are impacted by the recall.

"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers," Nestle USA said as part of the recall notice.

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled cookie dough are urged not to eat it and should instead return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. Those with further questions can also contact Nestle USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.

There have been no illnesses or injuries reported, according to the company.

