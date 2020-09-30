NFL postpones Sunday's Titans-Steelers game due to COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup has been postponed to Monday or Tuesday, due to 9 positive COVID-19 tests among Titans players and staff.

The first COVID-19 outbreak to hit the NFL has led to at least one game being rescheduled.

The Tennessee Titans were scheduled to host Pittsburgh in a matchup of two of the league's seven remaining undefeated teams on Sunday, but that game will now happen either Monday or Tuesday, the league confirmed Wednesday morning.

Tennessee suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL said Tuesday that three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus. The NFL had played three weeks without a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, the league said the game "will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel."

The NFL said the game will be played either Monday or Tuesday.

The #Steelers and #Titans will play either Monday or Tuesday, source said. So, being postponed, but not for very long. https://t.co/Xu0SoD2ZpO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2020

An additional Titans player learned early Wednesday morning that they also had tested positive for COVID-19.