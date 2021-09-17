Official: US will fly 'massive' number of Haitians to Haiti

The move represents a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly assembled under and around a bridge in Del Rio.

DEL RIO, Texas — DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — A US official says the Biden administration plans on “massive movements” of Haitian migrants in a small Texas border city on flights to Haiti starting Sunday.

The official tells The Associated Press that details are not finalized but will likely involve five to eight flights a day.