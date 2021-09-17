x
Official: US will fly 'massive' number of Haitians to Haiti

The move represents a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly assembled under and around a bridge in Del Rio.
Credit: AP
Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in Del Rio presenting the Biden administration with a fresh and immediate challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

DEL RIO, Texas — DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — A US official says the Biden administration plans on “massive movements” of Haitian migrants in a small Texas border city on flights to Haiti starting Sunday. 

The move represents a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly assembled under and around a bridge in Del Rio.

The official tells The Associated Press that details are not finalized but will likely involve five to eight flights a day. 

San Antonio may be among the departure cities. U.S. authorities closed traffic to vehicles and pedestrians in both directions at the Del Rio's only border crossing with Mexico.

