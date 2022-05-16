WATCH LIVE: US officials to talk about UFOs publicly for the first time in 50 years

This hearing comes after a report released last year stated there was no evidence to suggest objects found are extraterrestrial or from a foreign adversary.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Congress is expected to hold a public briefing Tuesday on unidentified flying objects. This will be the first public hearing on UFOs in 50 years.

The hearing will begin at 8 a.m. We will live stream in the video player above.

According to CBS News, officials from the Pentagon will testify about the Defense Department is organizing reports of UFOs. This comes after a report released last year stated there was no evidence to suggest 144 sightings of aircraft or other devices apparently flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories were extraterrestrial or from a foreign adversary. But the report failed to provide an explanation for most of the objects.

In all but one of the sightings investigated, there was too little information for investigators to even broadly characterize the nature of the incident.

The hearing Tuesday will be led by Rep. Andre Carson, Democrat of Indiana, and chairman of the House Intelligence Subcommittee on counterintelligence, counterterrorism, and counter proliferation. He recently told reporters that "people are ready for the conversation."

"We want to see footage that we can't find on open source materials like YouTube," Carson told reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday. "We want to see the footage and have it explained to us, and that's what we're going to accomplish."