NEW ORLEANS — A Mississippi Sheriff's official confirmed a popular New Orleans actor was found alive in the woods of Hancock County Friday afternoon after reports of his days-long disappearance sparked major concern among his fans and family.

John McCarron, known by the alias Johnny Rock, had last been seen on June 6 in the 5200 block of Coliseum Street in New Orleans, according to New Orleans Police Department officials.

According to the NOPD, McCarron, 56, was hired to care for an elderly aunt of the person who reported him missing last week. He had left the city to do so, but when the reporting person arrived at her aunt's house on Thursday morning (June 13), she found her aunt had not been cared for in days and that McCarron's car was not there.

According WWL-TV's partners, WLOX , Hancock County Sheriff's deputies found had that car on Tuesday abandoned in the woods off the interstate.

The search for McCarron began, and was ramped up after he was officially reported missing the next day. Search teams included Hancock Search and Rescue, Hancock Emergency Management Agency and Bayside Fire Department, Gulf Coast Search and Rescue and Harrison County Fire & Rescue, according to WLOX .

On Friday, four days later, a dog search team found McCarron in a swamp off I-10, according to Harrison Count Fire Department officials.

He was rushed to the hospital in a medical helicopter, where his condition was not listed Friday night.

As Johnny Rock, McCarron has more than 45 acting credits on the Internet Movie Database, and appeared in feature films such as The Expendables and Year One, according to the IMDb website .

He also has a local following on his professional Facebook page , on which dozens of fans extended their well-wishes as he was missing.

No further information, including what prompted McCarron to go into the woods, was available Friday night.