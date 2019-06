NEW ORLEANS — As the family of Dr. John plan his funeral service, musicians and fans gathered for a tribute to him Monday night at the Mother-in-Law Lounge, where piano players were playing with pride.

Trumpet player Kermit Ruffins put together the free tribute. Eyewitness photojournalist Neil Giurintano helps us listen in.

