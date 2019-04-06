NEW ORLEANS — What would have been the first summertime Nyx parade is nixed.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced late Monday night the parade request from the all-female krewe was denied. She said the reason is because it demands public safety resources in the middle of hurricane season.

Read the Mayor's statement below:

“While I have the utmost respect for what Nyx has achieved as an all-women’s Carnival krewe, and I applaud them for their commitment to our children and our community —unfortunately I cannot support the addition of a summer parade. Their proposed second parade places demands on our public safety resources in the middle of hurricane season, and it is not something our NOPD leadership is comfortable with. Their request has been denied, and the event will not proceed.”

