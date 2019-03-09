BATON ROUGE, La. — Former Louisiana governor and U.S. congressman Edwin Edwards was taken to the hospital after becoming unresponsive Tuesday, family members told WBRZ.

The 92-year-old reportedly suffered from low blood sugar and lost awareness of his surroundings as a result. He was rushed to a hospital in Baton Rouge via ambulance.

Family members said Edwards became more alert and aware while in the ambulance, and remained on an IV drip once he got the hospital.

By 3 p.m., Louisiana's 50th governor was in high spirits, cracking his signature jokes to nurses and hospital staff, his friends and family told WBRZ.

Friends said Edwards had been battling a virus recently and a doctor came to treat him for dehydration on Monday, which they believe was related to the hospitalization.

Edwards was set to stay overnight at the hospital to be monitored as a precaution, sources said.