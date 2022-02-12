French President Macron meets with Elon Musk during U.S. visit

Macron said I met with Elon Musk this afternoon, and we had a clear and honest discussion."

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — French President Emmanuel Macron met with Twitter CEO Elon Musk during his U.S. visit, according to Macron's Twitter.

The French President mentioned the meeting in several tweets. He started a Twitter thread by saying, "this afternoon, I met with Elon Musk, and we had a clear and honest discussion."

Macron says in the thread that he talked to Musk about violent extremist content and protecting children online.

The French President also tweeted a photo of him with Musk in a conference room, saying that they exchanged ideas on green projects like manufacturing electric vehicles and batteries.

Macron did not say where the photo was taken but we know that he has been in New Orleans since 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

I'll say it here, on Twitter, because it’s all about the blue bird. This afternoon I met with @elonmusk and we had a clear and honest discussion: — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 2, 2022

In line with our ambition for decarbonizing and reindustrializing France and Europe, with @elonmusk we exchanged on future green industrial projects, such as manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries. pic.twitter.com/uolbo1mTzg — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 2, 2022

It was an honor to see you again. Looking forward to exciting plans in France! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2022