French President Macron meets with Elon Musk during U.S. visit

NEW ORLEANS — French President Emmanuel Macron met with Twitter CEO Elon Musk during his U.S. visit, according to Macron's Twitter.
The French President mentioned the meeting in several tweets. He started a Twitter thread by saying, "this afternoon, I met with Elon Musk, and we had a clear and honest discussion."
Macron says in the thread that he talked to Musk about violent extremist content and protecting children online.
The French President also tweeted a photo of him with Musk in a conference room, saying that they exchanged ideas on green projects like manufacturing electric vehicles and batteries.
Macron did not say where the photo was taken but we know that he has been in New Orleans since 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
