Live at 10:30: Governor Edwards press conference

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will have a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to address the state's recovery plans and progress after Hurricane Laura.

Wednesday he said that he wanted the state of Louisiana to implement similar Election Day procedures to those that were used during summer elections during the COVID pandemic.