Louisiana's DNC delegation promotes Biden...from Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — With this year’s Democratic National Convention a stripped-down, virtual version, Louisiana’s democratic delegates, like Deborah Langhoff, are watching from home and attending daily seminars online.

“It’s going to be different,” said Langhoff. “It already is different.”

As Louisiana’s Democratic National Committee Committeewoman Langhoff was also there in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

“On the convention floor you’re just really captured by the enthusiasm and also the way a candidate, a nominee, can connect with people,” said Langhoff.

Langhoff says that enthusiasm and connection are crucial for the party. Now, it’s all about making sure none of that gets lost to a socially distanced audience.

“It’s going to be a challenge and I’m sure they’ve figured out something,” said former delegate Liz Scott.

Scott was in Philadelphia in 2016 to help nominate Hillary Clinton.

“We would get so excited. The release of the balloons was a great thing,” said Scott.

While conventions and where they’re held play big roles, Scott hopes removing all the fanfare allows for a more focused message of unity.

“Maybe it’ll be a whole new tradition. Maybe it’ll turn out to be better,” said Scott.

“It’s a little disappointing I didn’t actually get to go,” said first-time delegate Sandra Green Thomas.

Thomas says not having a crowded venue expands the reach of the convention.

“It gives me an opportunity to share it with people who would not have been able to attend the convention with me, with close family and friends,” said Green Thomas.

All three women say the work that goes on behind the scenes is worth it, leading up to moment when the party celebrates their nominee, even though this year, the celebration will be less than traditional.

“I’m going to be glued to this spot for four days,” said Langhoff.

The Republican National Convention gets underway next week and will be much like the democratic one, with a mostly virtual presence. The President is expected to accept the nomination during a speech most likely from the White House.

