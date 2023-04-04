Louisiana's political voices chime in on Trump arraignment

The former U.S. President has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

NEW ORLEANS — The former U.S. President has been charged by a New York grand jury with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

After his arraignment, he arrived back in West Palm Beach, after pleading not guilty.

Eyewitness News political analyst Clancy DuBos says Tuesday’s proceedings is exactly what Trump wanted.

“He is the consummate political showman, he is probably the best political showman in American history,” DuBos said. “There’s going to be a long quiet period on the legal front but on the political front there will be a lot going on.”

Donald Trump is the first former president to face criminal prosecution. However, he denies any and all wrongdoing. Falsifying business records is a misdemeanor under New York law, but felony charges are still a possibility.

Dubos explained, “He won’t necessarily have an audience of the faithful sitting in the jury box on the other hand he only needs one. He only needs one MAGA voter on that jury. Because to get a conviction the DA has to get a unanimous vote.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is standing behind the former President, calling this a Trump witch hunt.

“I think it’s just sad to see the justice department abused and weaponized to go after political enemies. I think everyone knows if his name was Donald Smith these charges wouldn’t have been brought," Scalise said. "They’re federal charges and the federal government didn’t even choose to go after him, the statute of limitations expired on the charge."

“We’re a better country than this. The President’s going to beat these charges but it undermines people's faith in the justice system when they see someone using their political power to go after their enemies," Scalise said. "That happens in third world countries that shouldn’t happen in America.”