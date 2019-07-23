NEW ORLEANS — Former Vice President Joe Biden will make an appearance in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that the Democratic presidential front-runner will meet with kids and staff at the New Orleans Youth Empowerment Project along with his wife and U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond.

He is also scheduled to attend a fundraiser in New Orleans' Warehouse District starting at 5:30 p.m.

Biden is expected to outline a new criminal justice agenda that would reverse key provisions of the 1994 crime bill that he helped write as a senator and that his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination have blamed for the mass incarceration of racial minorities since then.

The criminal justice policy comes as he works to reinforce his support among African American voters.

The timing is important, especially after rival California Sen. Kamala Harris impugned Biden's civil rights record during last month's Democratic presidential debates. It also comes as Biden prepares for next week's presidential debates , when he will face Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, both of whom have sharply criticized his role in the Clinton-era crime law.

Richmond, a Biden campaign chairman and former public defender, praised the plan "the most forward-leaning criminal justice policy proposed."

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.