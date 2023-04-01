If McCarthy can't get the votes, Scalise could be up next for Speaker of the House

Scalise has been a loyal ally for McCarthy, even nominating him for the Speaker position.

NEW ORLEANS — After two days of voting, Congress' new GOP majority still can't agree on who should lead them in the new year.

California's Kevin McCarthy still doesn't have the votes to become Speaker of the House. Despite hours of negotiations, roughly 20 republican representatives are keeping him from the 218 votes he needs.

They're also keeping the new republican legislature from getting to their agenda.

However, there could be a solution in Louisiana in Rep. Steve Scalise.

"Let's rise to this challenges," Scalise said on the first day of voting. "Let's meet the challenges that the American people sent all of us, not just the Republicans, not just the Democrats, but all 434 soon to be 435 of us."

Scalise has been a loyal ally for McCarthy, even nominating him for the Speaker position. But if McCarthy removes himself from the race, Scalise would be the favorite to take his place.

"If McCarthy would have dropped out, I think Scalise would be the obvious choise to unite the Republican caucus," WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos said.

Scalise appeals to both the hard right and moderate Republicans. DuBos says that puts him in a unique position to unite his party in the House.

But it's still a long shot that McCarthy would give up on winning the position.

"It's really up to Kevin McCarthy whether Steve Scalise runs," DuBos said. "If McCarthy just refuses to back down, then I don't expect to see Scalise put up his name in nomination."

But after a chaotic two days in DC, anything could happen when the house returns on Thursday.