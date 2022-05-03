Live Updates: Hundreds of trucks descend on nation's capital to protest COVID mandates like Canadian counterparts

The convoy expects hundreds if not thousands of vehicles to flood the D.C. highways over the weekend.

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of truckers have spent the past week traversing the country from the west coast headed to the nation's capital to protest COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates put in place by the federal government since the pandemic began.

The "People's Convoy" originated in California last week and has merged with several other organized convoys of varying size to converge on Washington, D.C. to protest in a similar fashion to the truck driver protests that halted Canadian government operations in the capital of Ottawa over the last month.

Protesters who are part of the People's Convoy stress their demonstration will remain peaceful.

Live Updates

Saturday, March 5

12:30 p.m. EST - Reports of the People's Convoy protest staying another full day in Hagerstown are coming in, with a possible rally to be held again tonight from the speedway. SKY9 is flying over the convoy now.

7:33 a.m. EST - Trucks and cars gathered at the Hagerstown Speedway parking lot in Hagerstown, MD. Some convoys are anticipated to head towards the beltway today and tomorrow.

Friday, March 4.

5 p.m. EST - WMATA issued a statement saying to expect disruptions to Metrobus activity over the weekend because of planned demonstrations in D.C.

"Buses on 29 routes may be detoured or truncated through the downtown area," the statement says. "Traffic disruptions may continue for an extended period of time and demonstration activity may create additional impacts throughout the Washington, D.C. region."

4:00 p.m. EST - People's Convoy begins arriving at the Hagerstown Speedway where they will stay overnight. Organizer Brian Brase told participants that the schedule had changed from the original plan of staying one night in Hagerstown and moving into D.C. on Saturday. Now the group will apparently spend two nights in the region before entering the district.

Brian Brase has Leigh Dundas' bullhorn this morning. He says he has sent his family home and outlines the push into Hagerstown, MD tonight. "3000 vehicles are already at the speedway." Will move again "two miles from the beltway", on Saturday I assume.



27/ pic.twitter.com/CHcvlpS7n3 — kevin 🇺🇦 (@NarcTranslator) March 4, 2022

1:00 p.m. EST - Washington County, Maryland officials warn drivers of potential traffic backups due to the trucker convoy on major highways such as I-70 East from Hancock to I-81, I-81 North, and 40 West towards Hagerstown Speedway.

10:00 a.m. Local Time - People's Convoy departs Ohio and heads through Pennsylvania towards their last stop before D.C., The Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Thursday, March 3

5:00 p.m. Local Time - People's Convoy arrives in Lore City, Ohio at a rest area off I-70 east.

9:00 a.m. Local Time - People's Convoy departs Monrovia, Indiana after an overnight stay at a local gas station and truck stop, and heads for the next checkpoint location in Lore City, Ohio.

Wednesday, March 2

7:00 p.m. Local Time - People's Convoy holds 'Freedom Rally' in Monrovia, Indiana with Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. Hundreds were in attendance.

Safe travels to the Freedom Convoy as it moves eastward on their route. It was great to meet so many patriots there last night—a great group supporting liberty. pic.twitter.com/sVFfI0Hemx — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) March 3, 2022

Wednesday, February 23