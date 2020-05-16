BATON ROUGE, La. — State House lawmakers have agreed to let Louisiana’s public colleges continue to have the authority to set their own fee rates.

The proposal by Republican Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue would give the state’s four college system governing boards the ability to raise and lower fees for their campuses, within certain parameters.

The governing boards for the Louisiana State University, Southern University, University of Louisiana and Louisiana Community and Technical College systems currently have that authority, but it is expiring.

Zeringue’s bill would extend the permission for another three years, through mid-2023. The House approved Zeringue’s proposal in a 95-0 vote Friday, sending it to the Senate for debate.

