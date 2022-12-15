List of road and school closures in tornado damaged areas

Tornado debris litters neighborhood streets, some schools are damaged and without power.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Several roads and schools are closed as residents begin to survey storm damage and clean up debris from yesterday’s tornado that swept through from the Westbank to Arabi.

DOTD reports exit ramps on the part of the elevated Westbank Expressway in Harvey are closed all the way to Barataria due to debris and survey efforts happening along the ground-level Expressway.

Schools in storm-damaged areas are also closed.

In Jefferson Parish, schools will be closed today because of yesterday's weather.

Parish school officials say West Jeff High School and Marrero Middle School will be closed because both were damaged in the storm and don't have any power.

Hart Elementary, Mcdonogh 26 Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Pittman Elementary, and the Cuillier Career Center are all closed today because of the power outage.

In Saint Bernard Parish, one school is closed today because it doesn't have power. Parish officials say Arabi Elementary is expected to reopen tomorrow.