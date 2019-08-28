PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. —

“She was nice. Always smiling. Always said 'Good Morning.'”

Now that positive spirit that was loved by students and staff at Phoenix High School will no longer greet them in class.

Investigators say Vondria Frances Paloade was traveling south on Highway 39 just before 7 a.m. Monday when she ran off of the roadway to the right, swerved back to the left and entered the northbound lane, striking a jeep.

Even though Paloade was wearing her seatbelt, she did not survive.

The woman driving the jeep was airlifted to UMC in New Orleans. Police did not release information on her condition.

Allon Ragas is in the 10th grade at Phoenix High.

“The principal, Mrs. Williams, came in my third period class and she stopped the class and was saying sorry for sad news and that Mrs. Paloade had died," Ragas said.

Superintendent Denis Rousselle says Paloade taught at the Pre-K-12th grade school for two years. She taught in the district as a whole for about 10 years.\

“Our condolences go out to Mrs. Vondria Paloade’s family and friends. It’s a great loss because she is one of our family members. She will be missed by the staff and student body of Phoenix,” Rousselle said.

It’s still under investigation why Paloade ran off of the roadway, but neighbors tell us the stretch of highway gets slippery.

“It takes an accident. Now I guess they’re going to have to do something about it,” Pointe à la Hache resident Bermain Nercisse said.

Nercisse says he drives on it all of the time and says not only does it flood, but there’s algae on the pavement.

"I just hit the road a little bit my own self and my tires slipped. And it's because of that Algae," Nercisse said.

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office says there’s been four accidents reported on Highway 39 in Plaquemines Parish since July 1. There were no reported injuries in any accidents except for Paloade’s crash.

Meanwhile at Phoenix, grief counselors are helping students and staff cope.

"She worked mostly with like elementary and littler kids. So there was a bunch of little children in the library with the counseling people. And my principal was really sad. She wasn't her usual preppy self on the intercom," Ragas said.

For tragedy to strike right before school, Phoenix High will remember Paloade for smile, her dedication and passion for teaching.

State police say impairment is not suspected and toxicology reports are pending for both drivers.