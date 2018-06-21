NEW ORLEANS -- The smile on her face tells you all you need to know about how Sandy Poree feels about her beloved lime green snowball trailer.

"On the side I had Hello Kitty," Poree said. "It's called Sandy Po-Balls. You can't miss it."

Poree hopes her trailer is conspicuous enough that people recognize it rolling down the road.

Somebody stole it this week from the lot where she parked it near Florida Avenue and Abundance Street in New Orleans.

"I've been sick a little," Poree said. "This was my way of making money. I wasn't able to hold down a regular job, so this was my livelihood."

Poree provided snowballs for picnics and private parties.

She added neighborhood kids looked for her.

"Miss Sandy, when you going to do the snowballs," Poree said. "So, it's a loss to me, but it's also a loss to them, too."

Bob Herkes lives around corner from where Poree stored her trailer.

"I know it's hard to lose something like that because I'm in business myself," Herkes said. "I can't lose anything like that. It's hard to start over."

Herkes hopes the people who stole the trailer will soon be caught.

"It's obvious if you're running around with that (trailer) it doesn't belong to that person," Herkes said. "I think they'll be caught, sooner or later."

Neighbors told Poree they saw two men, driving a beat up Toyota Tundra pickup truck looking at the trailer the night before it disappeared.

She thinks they're the same guys who stole the generator that was welded to the trailer a week ago.

"I think they were looking to see what they needed to get it away from here with and came back during the night or early that morning and took it," Poree said.

Poree is now filing a police report. In the meantime, she's asking the people who stole her snowball stand to please return it, no questions asked.

"Put it where you got it from and go about your business," Poree said.

Poree took to Facebook asking folks to look out for her trailer.

Nearly 400 people shared her post, many leaving comments of support.

