NEW ORLEANS — The sounds of tires screeching and engines revving woke up neighbors in the middle of the night, but the evidence from where it happened shocked them.

Tire tracks burned into the First Baptist New Orleans Church and Greenwood Cemetery parking lots show what might be a new hot spot for drag racing and illegal car stunts.

"Looks like a lot of drag racing activity for sure," said Pat McMahon, Funeral Ambassador with Greenwood.

McMahon is surprised anyone wants to drift or race so close to where people are laid to rest.

"It's unfortunate that people would even think of such a thing," he said.

The problem is especially troubling to neighbors who live behind the church along Canal Boulevard.

"It can cause wrecks," Mariah Ashe said.

Eyewitness News talked to Ashe about the suspected street racing and she says it reminds her of another close call.

"My mom almost had a car wreck going the road along the lake because they were doing donuts in the middle of the night,' she remembered.

Eyewitness News has reported on numerous racing or illegal car stunts that have ended in deaths. One accident caught on camera in 2017 was Hayne Boulevard, two cars crashed into a convenience store and a driver died.

Meanwhile videos are routinely uploaded to social media showing illegal street racing within city limits, but catching drivers in the act is a difficult task.

"I think it's spontaneous," McMahon said.

Back near Canal, neighbors have been reporting the racing along the 5300 and 5400 blocks of Canal Boulevard. New Orleans Police confirm they are investigating reports in the area.

"It's dangerous, it's scary," Ashe said.

The church is now making changes to cameras and plans to leave the parking long lights on, but it's not a guarantee if that would stop anything from entering the streets.

NOPD also urges any witnesses of street racing to call it in immediately.