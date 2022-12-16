List of tornado donation and relief centers near you

Here is where to find tornado disaster relief and donation centers.

NEW ORLEANS — Donations and relief aid in the form of supplies, blankets, food, water, and the rest, are pouring in to help the victims of Wednesday’s tornadoes.

Below is a list of locations of disaster relief centers:

Jefferson Parish

Friday, Saturday, and Monday tarps, hot meals, and hygiene kits will be available.

When: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Where:

Marrero Senior Community Center 1861 Ames Blvd.

Kings Grant Playground 3805 15th St., Harvey, LA 70058.

The Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority will be onsite to provide assistance with lost medication and medical items. Connection to local nonprofits is also available.

St Charles Parish

Red Cross will provide breakfast and lunch to tornado survivors in Killona.

Where: Killona Volunteer Fire Department 216 Adams St, Killona, LA.

Where to donate:

Edward A. Dufresne Community Center until 7 p.m. 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling.

Alan Arterbury Building until 4 p.m. daily, 14564 River Road in New Sarpy.

Algiers

Charging stations, water, and food available.

Where: Morris FX Jeff Park Resource Center 2529 General Meyer Ave.

When: Daily 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Where to donate:

Zea Rotisserie & Bar is hosting a Toys & Toiletries Drive at five New Orleans area Zea restaurants.

New, unwrapped toys, toiletries, and cleaning items can be dropped off at any of the five New Orleans area Zea locations in New Orleans, Harvey, Harahan, Metairie, and Kenner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a designated drop-off location inside the main entrance of each restaurant.