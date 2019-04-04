NEW ORLEANS — A man was hurt and a woman rushed to the hospital after being stabbed outside Canal Street Church Thursday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department said the stabbing happened around 8:42 a.m. outside the church in the 4300 block of Canal Street in Mid-City. Uhuru Howard, 46, was arrested near the scene and will be booked with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Pastor Page Brooks said two parents were leaving the church's daycare after dropping their kids off when they were attacked by the woman. The man was stabbed in the arm and the woman was stabbed in the neck and back.

Brooks said the woman then ran to church staff members for help. She was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police arriving on the scene later arrested the attacker. Brooks said he believes the woman lives in the neighborhood.

Teachers in the building locked their doors and no children were hurt in the attack. The daycare was closed for the day. Staff members are offering counseling services for those teachers and families that may need it.

