A University of Louisiana at Lafayette sorority and fraternity have been suspended pending investigations, officials confirmed Wednesday.

It is unclear at this time what allegations led to the interim suspensions of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and the Sigma Chi fraternity, according to a statement issued by the university.

KADN reports the allegations against Delta Delta Delta, also called Tri Delta, are regarding the misuse of alcohol and the mistreatment of a new member.

"As a premier women’s organization, Tri Delta holds itself to high standards and ideals," Tri Delta CEO Karen Hughes White said in an email. "Recently, Tri Delta has been made aware of allegations at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette that members of our chapter may not have lived up to those standards and ideals.

"We are collaborating with university administrators to gather facts so we can take appropriate action and continue providing a safe and meaningful sorority experience for our members to live, learn and lead with purpose," she continued.

UL Lafayette Dean of Students Margarita Perez had similar comments in the university's statement.

"We take all allegations seriously and have paused both organizations' activities while we thoroughly investigate the claims," Perez said.

Perez said that appropriate action against the two organizations will be taken based on the findings.

They are not the first Greek organizations to be suspended in the past year. In October 2017, four fraternities were suspended following reports of alleged hazing.

