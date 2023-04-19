Yes, you can still get your dress order fulfilled at David's Bridal despite bankruptcy announcement

David's Bridal is still fulfilling new and existing orders, returns and exchanges following its second bankruptcy filing in the last five years.

David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in five years. The announcement comes just days after the company said it plans to eliminate more than 9,200 jobs in the United States sometime this year.

Recent online search data indicate an increased interest in David's Bridal following the company's announcement.

THE QUESTION

Can you still get your dress order fulfilled at David’s Bridal?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, you can still get your dress order fulfilled at David's Bridal.

WHAT WE FOUND

Although David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy protection on April 17, it is in the process of looking to sell the company to a new buyer who can continue to operate the business going forward.

In the meantime, David’s Bridal stores across the U.S. remain open, and it is still fulfilling new and existing dress orders in-store and online, Laura McKeever, senior manager of brand PR, philanthropy and communications for David's Bridal, told VERIFY in an email.

While the company searches for a new buyer, David’s Bridal has set up a restructuring website that features a list of court documents related to the filing. It also includes a “Bride FAQ” section, where the company says dress orders will continue to be fulfilled on time. David’s Bridal says it is also honoring gift cards, returns and exchanges at this time.

“While we are exploring a sale of our company in a transparent, court-supervised process, our stores are open, and we intend to fulfill orders without disruption or delay,” David’s Bridal said.

David’s Bridal says if it doesn’t find a buyer soon, it will be forced to shut down all of its stores. The company has about 300 stores across dozens of states and employs more than 11,000 workers.

Customers who have questions about an existing order or the status of their alterations, can text HELLO to 38201, email the company at customercare@dbi.com or call 1-844-400-3222.