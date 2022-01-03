x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vaccines Verify

What to know about FDA approval of COVID-19 boosters for children 12 and older

The FDA authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster for children 12 to 15 and reduced the wait time between the vaccine’s primary series and booster to five months.
Credit: AP
FILE - A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas, File)

On Jan. 3, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it was expanding the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster to include use in children from 12 to 15. Prior to the announcement, the Pfizer booster had already been authorized for use in people 16 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported it would review the FDA’s action at its Jan. 5 meeting and offer a recommendation later this week.

The FDA also authorized administering Pfizer's booster five months after everyone eligible to receive the vaccine completes their first two doses. Previously, the FDA advised waiting six months. Additionally, certain immunocompromised children aged between 5 and 11 are now eligible for a Pfizer booster.

VERIFY viewers had a number of questions about the announcement.

THE QUESTION

Does a child 12 or older have to wait until six months after their primary COVID-19 vaccine series to get their booster dose?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

   

This is false.

No, a child 12 or older does not have to wait until six months after their primary COVID-19 vaccine series to get their booster dose. An update from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changed the wait time to five months for the Pfizer vaccine and booster.

The FDA’s authorization is pending CDC approval.

On top of authorizing the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children aged 12 to 15, the FDA also expanded eligibility for anyone taking the Pfizer booster to all people, including adults, who completed their primary vaccine series more than five months ago. 

The Pfizer primary series and booster are the only authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12 to 17, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

THE QUESTION

Can a teenager get their flu shot at the time as their COVID-19 booster shot?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

This is true.

Yes, a teenager can get their flu shot at the same time as their COVID-19 booster shot, according to Dr. Lawrence Kleinman, a pediatrician with Rutgers RWJ Medical School.

“The current recommendation is that they can and that it is safe and effective. There are certain vaccines that are frequently administered together,” Kleinman said. “The CDC has said that for this particular combination it is safe and effective to do so.”

This is consistent with the CDC’s guidance for children taking the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccines and for anyone getting a booster shot. The CDC says a person can get their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time, and can also get their flu shot at the same time as their COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC says children eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can get their COVID-19 vaccination at the same time as their flu vaccinations, and the shots are administered on different arms.

More from VERIFY: No, omicron cannot 'target' vaccinated individuals

The VERIFY team works to separate fact from fiction so that you can understand what is true and false. Please consider subscribing to our daily newsletter, text alerts and our YouTube channel. You can also follow us on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Learn More »

Follow Us

Want something VERIFIED?

Text: 202-410-8808

In Other News

The omicron variant doesn’t always produce mild symptoms