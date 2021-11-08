105-year-old from Baton Rouge is the oldest competitive runner in the world

The Advocate reported that according to the Louisiana Senior Games, Hawkins ran 100 meters in 1:02:95 on Saturday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The fastest woman in the world? Maybe not. The fastest 105-year-old woman in the world? Julia Hawkins is your woman.

Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins of Baton Rouge again cemented her status as both the oldest and one of the fastest (for her age group) competitive sprinters in the world, according to reports from our partners at The Advocate.

The newspaper reported that according to the Louisiana Senior Games, Hawkins ran 100 meters in 1:02:95 on Saturday.

To compare, world's fastest man Usain Bolt set the record for 100 meters at 9.58 seconds.

Hawkins is a Ponchatoula native, born during World War I, who graduated from LSU in 1938. She's a retired teacher, and said she runs just for fun.

"I'm going to keep running as long as I can," Hawkins told the newspaper. "I find it fun, I like doing it."

