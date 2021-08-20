SLU will no longer require the ACT test for admission as long as GPA is at a certain level

High school students with a minimum of a 2.50 GPA will automatically be accepted into the school through the Fast Track program.

HAMMOND, La. — Southeastern Louisiana University President John L. Crain announced a new admission opportunity for first-time students called Fast Track.

The new program is slated to begin in the fall of 2022. High school students with a minimum of a 2.50 GPA will automatically be accepted into the school through the program. Those students will not have to have taken the ACT or get a particular score.

However, ACT and SAT scores will still be required for Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) and institutional scholarships at Southeastern.

Not requiring ACT scores is an extension of the university's test-flexible approach.

For Southeastern Louisiana University, test-flexible refers to the test scores accepted for English and math placement.

Those test include the Accuplacer, ALEKS, ACT, Pre-ACT, PSAT, SAT, and LEAP.

“As a leader in higher education, we are committed to serving the needs of our region by providing access to an outstanding post-secondary education and college experience,” said President John L. Crain. “Fast Track will allow us to provide earlier admission decisions for students, be flexible in using multiple potential measures to place them in appropriate courses of study, and shepherd their success through academic support systems, including academic skill-building coursework and corequisite models for math and English when appropriate.”

Southeastern is the third-largest public university in the state they offer bachelor, master, and doctoral degrees.

