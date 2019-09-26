COCODRIE, La. — It's trout transition time in Cocodrie. So how do you fish them at this time when they're moving from the outside to the inside?

"Basically you want to try different areas," said Capt. Johnny Boy Patterson of Cocodrie Charters.

"Everything is going into a fall pattern so what you want to do is you want to start focusing on main bayous, deep channels - you know, areas where you might have caught them earlier in the summer. You want to try those areas cause they might be on their way back through," he said.



Cockaho minnows down here in Cocodrie are like the Swiss Army Knife of baits.



"It really is, cockahos work on just about anything," Johnny said. "We fish 'em on the bottom for trout, fish 'em under a cork for trout, for redfish, it's a good all around bait."



Now the good thing about catching white trout is there is no limit on size or the number you can keep, so if you've got a tailgate party and you want to fry some fish go with the white trout.



"Now look there's nothing wrong with white trout, you eat 'em fresh, they're dynamite. Have a fish fry," Johnny said. "You're going to catch those this time of year, there's plenty of them."

