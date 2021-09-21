Locked on Saints: Did New Orleans Saints Nail NFL Draft Again? | Payton Turner's Strong Debut

Turner's four pressures, seven run stops, and three tackles for a loss jumped off the stat sheet

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints draft history has been a long line of success in recent years and now the Saints look to have done it again after a stellar debut by rookie defensive end Payton Turner.

Just one week after a strong outing by rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo, the Saints look to be on to something yet again. And just in time with Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Davenport missing time, the young defenders have valiantly stepped in during one of the most challenging starts to a season an NFL franchise has seen.



Turner's four pressures, seven run stops, and three tackles for a loss jump off the stat sheet, but his ability to maintain composure after a rough start and array of pass rushing moves are what stood out most about the young pass rusher.

Adebo displays the same level of confidence and short memory as the Saints secondary has yet to allow a pass of 20+ air yards to be completed.



Some numbers, good and bad, help tell the story of the Saints' Week 2 loss in context around the NFL. On Tuesday's Locked On Saints, Ross Jackson breaks down the play-by-play efficiency produced and surrendered by the Saints.