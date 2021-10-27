Alvin Kamara named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Kamara's 128 receiving yards were the most by a running back in the NFL this season.

NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara was awarded the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week after his stellar performance in the Saints 13-10 win over the Seahawks.

Kamara scored the Saint's only touchdown of the game on a wet and rainy night in Seattle. He caught 10 passes for 128 yards and rushed for 51 yards.

His 128 receiving yards are the most by a running back in the NFL this season.

It's Kamara's second time winning the weekly award in his career. Last year he after his six touchdown game on Christmas Day against the Vikings.

The Saints will be back on the field on Halloween against the 6-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate these are the Saints players that have won the award since 2011:

'11 Brees (3 times)

'12 Brees

'13 Brees (3), Graham

'14 Brees

'15 Brees (2)

'16 Ingram

'17 Ingram

'18 Brees (2), Thomas

'19 Brees

'20 Kamara

'21 Kamara