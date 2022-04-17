Chris Paul takes over as Suns top Pelicans in Game 1

The Pelicans had rallied to cut the game to single digits but then CP3 shut the door in dramatic fashion.

PHOENIX — After enduring an absolutely horrible first half performance an inspired Pelicans team had cut a 23-point deficit to as few as six points in the fourth quarter when Chris Paul, who had many great years in New Orleans simply said "enough" as he led the Suns to a 110-99 victory in Game 1.

"We have some work to do," said head coach Willie Green. "That’s a really good team. We have to be better.”

Still seeking that elusive first NBA Championship, Paul showed that he has a bit of Tom Brady in him as he completely took over to start the fourth quarter.

With the score 80-73 and the fans in the Footprint Center sweating a little, Chris Paul scored 17 of the next 19 points and assisted on the other two with a dizzying array of three pointers, a trademark mid-range jumper and some footwork where he danced around and then blew by Pels defenders to get a one-handed layup.

Paul, who finished with 30 points, was 7 for 7 in the fourth quarter. He was 12 of 16 on the night and also had 10 assists, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

"We were a little bit stagnant," said Paul. "Gotta stay the course. Teams are gonna make a run on you... Just because I don't shoot often doesn't mean I can't shoot."

Paul's heroics overshadowed another game effort by an obviously weary Pelicans, who were playing their third game in five nights - two of them which were 'win or go home' games.

"That's what Chris does down the stretch of a game... We have to make him take tough shots," said Green, who as an assistant had a front row seat to Chris Paul's run to the Finals last year, a feat he hopes to duplicate this season.

As for the Pelicans start, well, there have probably been worst first halves in playoff history, but probably not that many.

The Pelicans hit only 11 of 49 shots in the first half, just over 22 percent from the field and only broke the 30-point mark shortly before halftime. At the half it was 53-34 Suns and it felt like it could have been much worse.

The Pelicans, similar to Friday night in Los Angeles, didn't give in. They outscored the Suns 37-20 in the third to make it a ballgame.

C. J. McCollum overcame an 0-6 start to lead the Pelicans with 25 points. Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram each had 18 points but the team's Big 3 were only 22 of 63 from the field with Valanciunas especially struggling inside. The big man grabbed 13 offensive boards but he kept missing shots up close.