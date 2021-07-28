Jaxson Hayes arrested in California, according to report; Pelicans investigating

Hayes was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans are investigating center Jaxson Hayes' reported arrest in California Wednesday morning.

According to the TMZ, Hayes was arrested in the Los Angeles area after an alleged fight with a police officer.

Police officers were reportedly called to a home in the Los Angeles area to respond to a domestic disturbance. According to TMZ, Hayes tried to stop police from entering the home when the fight happened.

Hayes was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the report.

“We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes," a statement from the Pelicans said. "We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Hayes was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft. So far, he's spent his NBA career as the Pelicans backup center, but showed flashes of his potential at the end of the 2020 NBA season.