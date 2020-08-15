New Orleans Pelicans fire head coach Alvin Gentry

He leaves the team with a 175-225 record.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have fired head coach Alvin Gentry after several underwhelming seasons, according to reports from ESPN.

Gentry and the team returned to New Orleans from the NBA bubbly Friday.

He was hired in June 2015 to replace Monty Williams, with many hoping he would lead the team to a championship victory the following year.

He leaves the team with a 175-225 record. In the 2019-2020 season, which was shortened by coronavirus, Gentry led the team to a 30-42 record.

Gentry had one year left on his contract.

Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin thanked Gentry for his service in a statement shortly after the news broke.

“I’m grateful for and appreciative of Alvin’s commitment to the organization and, most importantly, the local community,” said Griffin. “The City of New Orleans is richer because of his presence here. These types of moves are often about fit and timing, and we believe now is the right time to make this change and bring in a new voice.”

No word was announced on a possible replacement for Gentry.