Pelicans 1 win away from clinching Play-In Tournament spot

NEW ORLEANS — Just a few weeks ago, it looked like the New Orleans Pelicans wouldn't be playing any postseason basketball. Now, they are just one win away from clinching a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

The Pels are currently 40-38 and 8th in the Western Conference as they head into the last week of the regular season. They are 7-3 in their last ten games, and it's the first time they have been two games over .500 since February 13.

Brandon Ingram has played some of the best basketball of his career during this stretch. He's had two triple-doubles and is averaging 29.5 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds in the last ten games.

"B.I., you're playing like the best player in the league right now," head coach Willie Green said after Saturday's win against the Clippers.

Their playoff push continues Tuesday night in the Smoothie King Center when the team starts a three-game home stand with the Sacramento Kings. They'll play the Memphis Grizzlies the following night, and their last regular season home game is on Friday night against the New York Knicks. The Pels end the season on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

One win will clinch at least the 10th seed, but with an undefeated week, they could climb as high as the 5th seed. A 3-1 week could also potentially get them the fifth seed.

The Pels are jockeying with the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and the LA Lakers for the 5th and 6th seed. Right now, they are just a half-game back of the Clippers and Warriors. The Pelicans only own the tiebreaker over the Clippers.

THE WESTERN CONFERENCE RACE IS 🔥



Just 0.5 GAMES separate the Clippers, Warriors, Lakers and Pelicans in the CRUCIAL 5-8 spots, while 5 other teams lurk just above or below them!



Full standings 📲 https://t.co/02ml5YIBRq pic.twitter.com/qf8oD27s25 — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2023

Here's who the Pelicans could potentially play if they avoided the Play-In Tournament:

5th seed, they would play the 4th seed Phoenix Suns

6th seed, they would play the 3rd seed Sacramento Kings

If the Pelicans are unable to move higher than 7th in the standings, they'll participate in the Play-In Tournament for the second straight season.

Here is how the play-in tournament works:

7th seed plays the 8th seed, and the 9th seed plays the 10th seed. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the 7th seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the 8th seed.

So if the season ended today, the Pelicans would play the Los Angles Lakers in LA for the 7th seed. If the Pelicans were to win that game, they would clinch the 7th seed, but if they lost, they would host the winner of the Minnesota Timberwolves/Oklahoma City Thunder for the 8th seed.

The Play-In Tournament is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 11, and end on Friday, April 14.

Injury Report:

We could learn if Zion Williamson will return to the court this season in a few days. Williamson is reportedly scheduled to be re-evaluated Wednesday. Last week he was seen working out pregame in Denver. ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez tweeted a video of the star forward finishing his workout with a dunk.

Zion just ended his workout with a dunk. https://t.co/Z1g2GVMbNB pic.twitter.com/8VHTyuNnIV — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 31, 2023

Williamson had a strong start to the 2022-2023 season, averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per games. But due to his injury he has only played 29 games this season.