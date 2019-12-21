OAKLAND, Calif. — D'Angelo Russell made a tiebreaking 22-foot jumper with 32.9 seconds remaining, and the struggling Golden State Warriors won after blowing a 20-point lead, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 106-102 on Friday night in a matchup of the two worst teams in the West.

Russell finished with 25 points and seven assists as the Warriors (6-24) snapped a five-game losing streak with their second win over the Pelicans (7-23) this season.

Last game

Ingram scores 34, Pelicans beat Wolves to snap 13-game skid

Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped their 13-game losing streak with a 107-99 road win against the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jrue Holiday had 18 points and Lonzo Ball added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists off the bench for New Orleans, which was coming off a 108-101 overtime loss at home to Brooklyn a night earlier.

Playing without leading scorer and rebounder Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota lost its seventh straight game after shooting 38% from the field. Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 27 points.

