Zion Williamson back in New Orleans after rehab stint, report says

The Pelicans star forward has yet to play this season as he's been dealing with a right foot injury.

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has returned to New Orleans after undergoing a nearly two month long rehab stint in Portland, Oregon, our partners at NOLA.com The Times Picayune are reporting

Williamson has yet to play this season as he's been dealing with a right foot injury. He was scheduled to return to practice in a full capacity in December but suffered a setback and began feeling soreness and has instead remained sidelined.

On Thursday, the team announced that recent medical screenings showed "improved bone healing" in Williamson's right foot, which could potentially allow him to return what the team described as "full weight bearing exercise."

However, Williamson's return to the courts is still projected to be a ways off. Once he returns to the team, he will have to gradually progress to full drills allowing him to run, cut, and jump at an effective level.

Williamson has so far only played in 85 games out of a possible 227 since he was drafted into the NBA. While he has been extremely effective when on the court, injuries have so far hindered his career.

The Pelicans are hoping that Williamson will see the court at some point this season, especially with team in the midst of their best stretch of the season.

The team has won four consecutive games since returning from the All Star break, and they have covered the spread in each of those four wins.

Three of those four wins are also against teams currently sitting in a playoff position in the Western Conference.