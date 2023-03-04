Angel Reese:  No beef with Caitlin Clark, big beef with First Lady

Angel Reese has been caught in the maelstrom that seemingly rolls in a different direction every hour.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese says she has no issues with Caitlin Clark, absolutely loves her coach Kim Mulkey, but she’s still not sure she wants to head to the White House for a visit with the Bidens.

Reese, who has come under more scrutiny than perhaps any victorious female athlete in the now nearly three days since winning a national championship with LSU, spoke to the I Am Athlete podcast in an episode that debuted Tuesday.

Reese has been in a whirlwind since she made the hand gesture heard ‘round the world. Her following Clark around the court using the “You Can’t See Me” hand gesture that Clark had used days before in the tournament, followed by pointing to her ring finger, was immediately pounced upon on social media with some critics, including longtime sports commentator Keith Olbermann using vulgarity in calling her a “f-ing idiot.’

The return fire came as well, with supporters pointing out that Reese was merely doing what Clark had done – albeit taking more time to make sure she saw it – and what male players do all the time.

Reese has been caught in the maelstrom that seemingly rolls in a different direction every hour.

Among those who have Reese’s back is Clark, who said the LSU star shouldn’t be getting the slings and arrows.

"I don't think Angel should be criticized at all. No matter what way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I compete, she competed," Clark said in an interview with ESPN.

Reese acknowledged the same on the Athlete podcast.

“There is no beef. There’s actually no beef at all.”

Reese said she was more upset that Clark was given a pass on her trash talking while she knew she’d been taken to task. White players who trash talk are seen as competitors, she said, while Black players are labeled as “loud and ghetto.”

She said she had planned what she was going to say after the game about being unapologetic and trying to champion women and girls who “look like her,” and she said she and her teammates took notice when fellow SEC team South Carolina, was categorized as “bar fighters” prior to their own game with Iowa.

But while Reese doesn’t have a beef with Clark, she does have one with America’s First Lady and her suggestion that both Iowa and LSU come visit the White House. While that thought has been walked back and President Joe Biden has extended an invitation only to the Tigers, Reese feels the damage has been done.

“I just know if the roles were reversed, it wouldn’t be the same. If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House.”

She said Coach Kim Mulkey has been working the phones to try to ease the tension and she has come off of the “we’re not coming, period,” stance.

“We’ll see,” is how she worded it, but she also stated that she didn’t accept any apology.

“You can’t go back on certain things that you say.”

Reese has strong opinions, and she plays for someone – legendary coach Kim Mulkey – who also doesn’t hold back. Mulkey isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but Reese says she has nothing but love for her coach.

“She loves us for who we are,” said Reese. “I wasn’t able to have a voice like this (before) and know my coach has my back. She has a team full of black women that stand behind her. I love Kim Mulkey.”