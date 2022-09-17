Brian Kelly and Jayden Daniels make statement in LSU's win over Mississippi State

Brooke Kirchhofer breaks down LSU's big win Saturday night.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Correction: In the video, Brooke Kirchhofer says LSU is playing Florida next week. They are playing New Mexico, not Florida.

It was a slow start for LSU against Mississippi State. They didn't score a touchdown until the end of the second quarter. But the Tigers' defense was suffocating all game.

And the muffed punt turned the tide for the Tigers. The fans played a huge part in the atmosphere of the 36-10 win. After recovering that fumble, LSU scored 21 unanswered points.

It was a win and a statement that both Brian Kelly and Jayden Daniels needed to make.