BATON ROUGE - The charade is finally over.

LSU's starting quarterback for the 2018 season opener against No. 8 Miami - drum roll please - will be Joe Burrow, the junior graduate transfer from Ohio State who was always the favorite since the left Ohio State after graduation last spring and arrived at LSU in June.

LSU associate athletic director for communications Michael Bonnette sent out a depth chart at 2:44 p.m. Monday that listed Burrow as the No. 1 quarterback, sophomore Myles Brennan, who was a backup last year to senior starter Danny Etling, at No. 2, and sophomore walk-on Andre Sale at No. 3.

"I want to tell the team first," Orgeron said at his first weekly press conference of the season Monday at noon. "It was a very close decision. In fact, it seesawed back and forth last week. Either quarterback could've won out. The grades were the deciding factor."

No. 24 LSU opens the season at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC against No. 8 Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

More details later.

© 2018 WWL