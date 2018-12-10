If you are planning on going to the LSU/Georgia game, the university says you should arrive early.

According to a statement from LSU, Saturday’s early afternoon matchup in Tiger Stadium is completely sold out and the university is expecting one of the largest game-day crowds ever on campus. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and plan to carpool if possible to reduce the number of vehicles on campus.

Parking lots on campus open at 7 a.m. Saturday. Day of game parking is available, but at a first-come, first-serve basis. Other free parking lots are available.

Saturday’s game is the first time Georgia will visit Tiger Stadium since 2008. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

