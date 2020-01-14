NEW ORLEANS — LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger shared an emotional embrace with his son Monday following the Tigers' victory over Clemson in the college football national championship.

The national title win was bittersweet for a family battling grief after Ensminger's daughter-in-law, Carley McCord was killed in a plane crash at the Lafayette Regional Airport last month. The plane was bound for Atlanta and McCord, who was one of five passengers killed in the crash, planned to cheer for the Tigers in the Peach Bowl.

After LSU demolished Oklahoma in the playoff semifinal, Ensminger headed home to seek comfort from family and friends.

After the Peach Bowl, quarterback Joe Burrow called Ensminger “a football guy" and said “The best thing for him is to be around this football team."

McCord was honored in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday night by staff who reserved a seat for her in the press box.

McCord, a TV reporter, was part of the NBA New Orleans Pelicans’ and NFL New Orleans Saints’ game-day entertainment staff.

