BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — LSU quarterback Joey Burrow headlines a coaches' All-Southeastern Conference team where the Tigers' offense is well represented.

The Heisman Trophy front-runner is joined on the first team by LSU tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire, wide receiver JaMarr Chase and center Lloyd Cushenberry.

LSU and Alabama each had six representatives on the first and second teams while Georgia had four and Florida three.

Coaches aren't allowed to vote for their own players. The individual awards will be announced on Wednesday.

