LSU safety Greg Brooks has brain tumor removed during emergency surgery

After LSU defeated Mississippi State 41-14 on Saturday, Kelly honored Brooks with a game ball.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. had a brain tumor removed during emergency surgery last week, according to his family members.

His family released a statement that says the mass was removed on Friday, and they are waiting on results from a biopsy.

"Greg Jr. was diagnosed last week with a large brain tumor that required emergency surgery," the family said in a statement on social media Wednesday morning. "Doctors successfully performed the procedure Friday to remove the mass, and we are awaiting biopsy results."

The family of @LSUfootball Greg Brooks Jr. shares he had a large brain tumor that required emergency surgery.



"Greg continues to fight and we await further clarity of that battle." #LSU pic.twitter.com/30KtGZ2qss — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) September 20, 2023

Brooks played in LSU's first two games this season and recorded eight tackles before leaving the team last week. He played three seasons at Arkansas before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season.

The Harvey native played at West Jefferson in high school, where he was ranked as the number 35th cornerback in the nation by ESPN.

All Love For 3 💛 pic.twitter.com/bg0eto296X — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 20, 2023

Kelly initially announced that Brooks, who was scratched from last weekend's game at Mississippi State, would be out for 12th-ranked LSU's next game at home against Arkansas on Saturday. Kelly said he did not have an estimated timeline for Brooks' return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.