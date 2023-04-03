LSU to hold parade to celebrate women's basketball team

The parade route has not been announced yet, but it is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and end at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU announced that they will hold a parade on campus Wednesday to celebrate the women's basketball team's first national title.

Following the parade, LSU will hold a celebration inside the PMAC after the parade at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, according to our partners at the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Today the university welcomed the national champs at the PMAC at 12:30 p.m.

Kim Mulkey's Tigers used a record offensive performance to beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 on Sunday and win the first basketball title, men's or women's, in school history.

“I turn around and look at the Final Four banners (in the home arena), nowhere did it say national champion,” Mulkey said. “That’s what I came home to do.”

The victory made Mulkey the first women's coach to win national titles at two different schools. She won three at Baylor before leaving for LSU two years ago.