BATON ROUGE -- An LSU football player has been put on suspension after being arrested and accused of beating his girlfriend on several occasions, The Baton Rouge Advocate reported.

Drake Davis, a wide receiver, was booked on a count of second-degree battery Friday, the Advocate reported.

An arrest warrant reportedly outlined four different occasions between April 2017 and June 2018. In one of the incidents, the woman reportedly said she went out with friends, Davis punched her in the side hard enough to break one of her ribs.

In another incident, David is accused of throwing the woman's phone, then grabbing her by the neck when she retrieved it.

